Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $539,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 62.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 76.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.39. 89,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,915. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

