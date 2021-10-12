Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 140,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $578.58. 14,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,402. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $564.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

