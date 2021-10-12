Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 207 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 44.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 398,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $93,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 347.8% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 230,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,971,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.74. 181,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.72. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $437.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

