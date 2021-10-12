Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

GGM stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

