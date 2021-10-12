Hacken Token (HAI) Price Tops $0.0807 on Top Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $36.49 million and $2.31 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0807 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00125315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00075408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,731.03 or 0.99615065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.71 or 0.06096035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,246,461 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

