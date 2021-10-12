Harbor Spring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 514,000 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 514,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,230,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 3.5% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dell Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $107.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

