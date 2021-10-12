Harbor Spring Capital LLC Sells 17,710 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,821. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

