HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,838. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $773.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

