Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.92. Harmonic shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 8,185 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $919.31 million, a PE ratio of -909.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

