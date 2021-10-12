Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.64. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 46,131 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

