Harvest Finance Price Tops $164.75 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $103.68 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $164.75 or 0.00295404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 659,874 coins and its circulating supply is 629,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

