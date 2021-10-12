Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insider Danielle Lee Acquires 32,608 Shares of Stock

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) insider Danielle Lee purchased 32,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.36 ($21,428.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hazer Group Company Profile

Hazer Group Limited commercializes Hazer Process, a novel hydrogen-and-graphite production technology. The company enables the conversion of natural gas and similar feed stocks into hydrogen and graphite. It serves the industrial hydrogen, hydrogen energy, and synthetic graphite markets. Hazer Group Limited was founded in 2010 and is based in Perth, Australia.

