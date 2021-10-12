Head to Head Analysis: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Restaurant Brands International and Arcos Dorados, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 1 7 9 0 2.47 Arcos Dorados 0 3 1 0 2.25

Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus price target of $73.39, suggesting a potential upside of 19.00%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 45.06%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 12.50% 26.43% 4.60% Arcos Dorados -1.38% -17.51% -1.36%

Volatility & Risk

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Restaurant Brands International pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arcos Dorados pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Arcos Dorados has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Arcos Dorados’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $4.97 billion 3.83 $486.00 million $2.03 30.38 Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.51 -$149.45 million ($0.72) -6.75

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Arcos Dorados. Arcos Dorados is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Arcos Dorados on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

