Head to Head Analysis: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) versus Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Tenable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 20.81 -$4.00 million $0.14 835.57 Tenable $440.22 million 11.54 -$42.73 million ($0.39) -122.23

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ceridian HCM and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 1 4 5 0 2.40 Tenable 0 0 12 0 3.00

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $108.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.96%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.17%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -6.92% -1.15% -0.36% Tenable -5.62% -11.68% -2.71%

Risk and Volatility

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenable beats Ceridian HCM on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

