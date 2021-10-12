Head to Head Comparison: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SLR Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.76 $15.45 million $1.40 13.91 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SLR Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment currently has a consensus target price of $19.31, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SLR Investment pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 58.44% 7.04% 3.07% BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Investment beats BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

