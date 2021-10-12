Head to Head Contrast: Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) versus BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.8% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio 17.97% 1.50% 0.64% BioCardia -6,816.92% -92.43% -69.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Translate Bio and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $138.81 million 20.34 -$53.79 million ($0.80) -46.70 BioCardia $140,000.00 353.09 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -1.98

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Translate Bio and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 7 1 0 2.13 BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Translate Bio presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.39%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than BioCardia.

Summary

Translate Bio beats BioCardia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Translate Bio Company Profile

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

