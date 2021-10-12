Head-To-Head Review: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) vs. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 287,167.13 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -30.59 Ocugen $42.62 million 35.86 -$21.82 million ($0.31) -24.81

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 4.47, meaning that its share price is 347% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $119.86, indicating a potential upside of 38.47%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $7.66, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99% Ocugen N/A -95.12% -83.70%

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Ocugen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

