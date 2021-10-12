Head-To-Head Review: Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) vs. Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zion Oil & Gas and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbour Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -26.26% -22.33% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Harbour Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.01 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

