Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Shares of HCAT opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

