Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 250,000 KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.72% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KINZ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,546,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

