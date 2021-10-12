Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 24,498.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

