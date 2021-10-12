Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.47 Million in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.72% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

