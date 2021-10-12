Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $18,153,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,617,000 after purchasing an additional 449,731 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,272,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,535,000 after purchasing an additional 328,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.