Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $30,335,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 704.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 1,727,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $13,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE SPNT opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

