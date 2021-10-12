Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,586 shares of company stock worth $2,754,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

