Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

