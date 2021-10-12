Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Heartland Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

