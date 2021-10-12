HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $270.33 million and approximately $82,324.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003857 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029007 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000755 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022689 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.