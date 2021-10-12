Helpico Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Helpico has a total market cap of $2,438.14 and $10.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00074228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.27 or 1.00120956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.82 or 0.06084852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

