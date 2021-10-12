Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

