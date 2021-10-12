Holistic Financial Partners Acquires New Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

AFRM traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,542,356. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion and a PE ratio of -53.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

