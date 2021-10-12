Holistic Financial Partners Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 294,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,760. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.