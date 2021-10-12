Holistic Financial Partners Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

