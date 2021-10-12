Holistic Financial Partners Has $309,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 273,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,034,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion and a PE ratio of -20.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,305,887 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

