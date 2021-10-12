Holistic Financial Partners Has $458,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.55. 91,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506,522. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.10.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.