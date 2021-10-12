Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $495.00

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 495 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.47), with a volume of 281783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 386.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £678.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

