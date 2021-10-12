Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.