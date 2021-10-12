H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $287.12

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.12 ($3.75) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.54). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54), with a volume of 20,623 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.12. The firm has a market cap of £108.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 8.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

