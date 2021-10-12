Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.68. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

