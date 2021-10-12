iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.11. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICLK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $610.70 million, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.