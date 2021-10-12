IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $61.45

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.45, but opened at $64.10. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $330,765. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.