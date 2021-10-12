iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 14,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,537. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

