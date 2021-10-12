IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 945 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698,957 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

