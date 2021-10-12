IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of IMAX worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

