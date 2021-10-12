IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.