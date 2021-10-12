Innova Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $206,906.64 and approximately $4.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innova has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.