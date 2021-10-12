Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 27,347 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $359.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

