Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $128.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,909. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

