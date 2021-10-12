Inscription Capital LLC Buys 6,743 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 54.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,255,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.30.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

