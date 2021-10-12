Inscription Capital LLC Invests $2.39 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.62 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

